Dr. Peter McCullough talks to Dr. Ken Stoller: “Every vaccine. . . looks bad”

"So this is seriously some very evil, dark stuff that’s going on"

"Incurable Us" Why the Best Medical Research Does Not Make It into Clinical Practice

Dr. Peter McCullough Interviews Iconic Physician-Author Dr. KP Stoller (VIDEO)

This incredible interview should be a must-watch for anyone who contemplates getting a vaccine for themselves or their children.

Dr. Stoller and internist/cardiologist Dr. McCullough reveal the “evil, dark stuff” happening in modern medicine. There is no oversight. Patients are ultimately at the mercy of a profession controlled by the pharmaceutical industry.

Now for the first time in paperback, Stoller also explores how “revolving-door-employment” between the Centers for Disease Control and large pharmaceutical companies can affect research results—as well as our health. Written in an accessible style that is thoroughly appropriate for a lay audience, Incurable Me is a must-read for anyone interested in the state of modern medicine.”

Transcript:

Dr. McCullough asked Dr. Stoller about his background.

What has got Dr. Stoller so worked up in recent years?

Dr.Stoller: I think the most relevant part was when I was a new pediatrician. It was 1989, 1990, when I swallowed the red pill. . . .

No Safety Trials on Hepatitis B Vaccine given to newborns

I was fresh out of my residency at UCLA, and I had two interesting things happen. One was the hepatitis B vaccine was coming out, and I mistakenly thought it was my responsibility to obtain informed consent when giving this vaccine because pediatricians, we’re just trained to give vaccines. We don’t know anything about them, how they’re made, how they work.

We know nothing except this is the schedule and this is what you do.

So this was a brand new vaccine, and I thought I had to, like I said, obtain informed consent. The [1986] vaccine act had removed me of that responsibility, but I didn’t know that at the time.

So for about three months on and off, I was doing research because, first of all, a hepatitis B shot to a one day old infant. I already tried to get an IRB [Institutional Review Board] working with one day old infants.

Guess what?

Impossible.

And the first thing that hit me, how did these people get an IRB to be doing vaccine trials on one day old infants?

Of course we know now that they didn’t do vaccine trials on one day old infants.

It’s about 148 kids. The oldest was 11, and they followed them along for four days. That was the entire safety trial, which is not a safety trial. They called it that.

And so eventually—I thought I was kind of a good researcher, and I can’t find anything to justify why you would give this vaccine to a one day old infant.

“This is a scam”

And then I realized, well, maybe I can’t find anything because there’s nothing to find, and there is no justification and this is a scam. . . .

Dr. McCullough explained that he himself had taken the hepatitis B vaccine when it first came out, but he didn’t develop the expected antibodies to the disease.

Dr. Stoller: And all the more reason not to be giving it to one day old infants because if you’re going to say, when they become a nurse, a firefighter, a paramedic, an IV drug abuser, a prostitute, they’ll have the antibodies.

No, they won’t. These antibodies will be long gone.

Dr. McCullough: There’s a recent study on my Substack, Dr. Stoller, that showed exactly that. Giving the hepatitis B shot early in childhood provides no meaningful protective effect in teenage years or early teenage years.

Are the other vaccines “also scams?”

Dr. Stoller: So, I went, if this vaccine is a scam, are the other vaccines, the sacred cows of pediatric medicine, are they also scams?

So I started researching one vaccine after another, and literally, I left the matrix at that point. And in my pediatric practice, my informed consent lectures started getting longer and longer and longer because I was learning more and more about these vaccines.

And at the end, nobody wanted to get vaccines after I was done with 40 minutes of uncompensated informed consent lectures. So I stopped giving them.

Pediatricians “became pharmaceutical shills”

And pediatrics went down a very dark street and just became pharmaceutical shills for whatever pharmaceutical product was on the market.

Seeing autism for the first time

At the same time in my practice, the very first autistic child I had ever seen in my—remember, I had gone to medical school, I had had a pediatric residency—I had never seen an autistic child.

They did exist, but what was it, one in 10,000, something like that? And I knew he was autistic, and I was silently praying to myself, please don’t be here for autism, please don’t be here for autism. I don’t know how to treat autism. And my nurse who could read my mind said, this child is here for worms.

I know how to treat worms. I’m okay. So I prescribed, at that time the product was called Vermox, but it’s mebendazole. . . .

And I got a call from the mom that afternoon.

What did you give my kid? He’s making better eye contact, he’s more social, and he’s calm.

And I said, honestly, I don’t know how this stuff works.

So I called up Janssen Pharmaceuticals, who owned the patent at the time, and I talked to their chief pharmaceutical technician person, and I said, how does this stuff work?

And she said, mebendazole works by blocking molecules of a certain molecular weight from crossing cellular membranes. So, in the case of the hapless pinworm, the sugar moieties in the large intestines can’t cross the body of the worm and the worm starves to death.

And so I said, does it also stop molecules of a certain molecular weight from crossing the cells of the intestinal villi?

And she said, yes.

Autism and GI issues with gluten

And so I said, okay, this kid either has something in his gut that’s affecting his brain that shouldn’t that be in his gut, or he has something in his gut that everyone pretty much has in their gut and it’s affecting his brain.

So I wrote a prescription for enough mebendazole for twice a day for a month and tried to figure out who I should be talking to.

Now again, I didn’t understand at the moment what I was doing, but at that time, 1989, 1990 in southern California, which was where my pediatric practice was at the time, there was only this one organization called Cure Autism Now.

They told me to talk to the researcher who was working on secretin, which never panned out, and when I talked to her, she said, we’ll look at this when we’re done with our secretin work, which never happened. So, there was really nobody to talk to.

And since I was not the father of an autistic kid, I wasn’t motivated as much to overturn every stone, but eventually I figured out what I was doing was I was blocking gluten or gluten metabolites.

There goes my Nobel Prize because if the problem is gluten, the solution is to stop eating gluten, not take a pharmaceutical agent to block it.

Autism is treatable

But I mean, it’s still a good thing that if you do have an intense gluten issue, but what it taught me was this is autism, is not some psychiatric diagnosis. Autism is a treatable medical condition.

And so I started fleshing out, well, who’s involved in this area and treating these kids? And I got led to, at the time it was called Defeat Autism Now, and I took their course.

They were training about 200 or 300 doctors every six months, and I told them, you need to training 2,000 to 3,000 doctors, not 200 or 300.

And they were using also terminologies that regular pediatricians didn’t use, like they would use things like, leaky gut, which everyone understands today. But in 1990, leaky gut was only something chiropractors would say. But as you know, 70 percent of our immune system is in our gut. And if there’s inflammation, the cells start to separate, and things that are in your intestines that shouldn’t be there start leaking into your bloodstream. So that’s what leaky gut means.

So fast forward to 2004.

Vaccine encephalopathy

I got invited to speak in front of Dan Burton’s health subcommittee at the Government Reform and Oversight Committee on new developments in treating autism.

Of course I was there to talk about what hyperbaric oxygen can do to help heal these brains because that was my main squeeze, and it’s been my main squeeze for most of my professional career is to be a hyperbarist.

And everyone was all excited because what I really wanted, I wanted there to be legislation that would allow the kids on the spectrum, and I don’t like to use the word autism too much because that’s not what it is.

Autism is really, for the most part, vaccine encephalopathy, and by calling it something it’s not, we’re not getting any closer to treating this condition.

So everyone was all excited and then nothing happened, and in 2006 I went back to Washington DC because I also had a meeting at the CDC with Jim Perkle at the Environmental Health Lab. So I was making kind of a loop of it.

Government cover-up of the vaccine/autism link

And when I retraced my steps in Washington DC, Dan Burton’s chief, he was Congressman from [Indiana] , his chief health aide pulled me aside and said, “Listen, there’s never going to be legislation with the words autism and treatment in them together.”

And he said, “The reason is everyone in the upper echelons of government who wants to know whether vaccines cause autism already knows, and they’re not going to do anything about it.”

And then he went on talking about reparations and bankrupting the treasury and you know.

Then he said, “If you start treating autism, it’s just going to be a matter of time before people realize you’re not treating autism—whatever that is—you’re treating vaccine injury.”

And he said, ‘That would never, ever be allowed.”

“Evil, dark stuff that’s going on”

And Dr.—He was in the movie Vaxxed, the congressman from Florida. . . [Congressman Dave Weldon]

But in the movie Vaxxed, he talked because he was there at the committee. He said he basically, he had his life and the life of his family threatened if he kept pursuing this. And then he left Congress.

So this is seriously some very evil, dark stuff that’s going on.

And I left Washington DC going, Okay, we’re just going to have to wait for the government to collapse.

And once the government collapses, maybe these kids can get treated. And I’m going, okay, maybe 2035 where one out of every two boys will have autism if you extrapolate the graphs.

I go, that’ll bring down the government. And the good news, I tell people, we don’t have to wait till 2035 anymore. It’s going to happen in 2025.

So it’s going to be a rough ride for a lot of people, but when the current system falls apart, then we can start treating some of these things like cancer.

Another topic about all this repressed knowledge, and that’s really what my book is about, INCURABLE US, is that there are things in the medical literature that are really, really important and they never get put into clinic practice.

My main squeeze, hyperbaric oxygen, has always been the Cinderella of modern medicine because it’s not making a pharmaceutical company any money.

Next Dr. McCullough asked Dr. Stoller about the data showing hyperbarics is “always positive for wound healing, neurologic function, pulmonary conditions.”

Why don’t we ever hear about the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen?

Dr. Stoller: In medical school, and I’m sure in yours as well, where did you go?

Dr. McCullough: UT Southwestern.

Dr. Stoller: Hyperbaric oxygen was like, what, mentioned in one paragraph?

You know, oh, it’s that stuff that scuba divers do.

But oxygen is something the body fundamentally feeds on, and under pressure, it acts like a drug. It does things it cannot do at normal atmospheric pressure.

It activates thousands and thousands of genes in a good way, but specifically the genes in the mitochondria.

And as everyone knows, the mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cells, but they’re fragile. They can easily be knocked offline and the body doesn’t have a great way of turning them back on again.

So when you get a stroke or a traumatic brain injury or an anoxic injury, what hyperbaric oxygen can do, it doesn’t bring dead cells back to life, but for those cells whose mitochondria have been knocked offline and are just idling, it rehabilitates them, turns them back on.

In fact, it can cause mitochondrial neogenesis. So if a cell has 400 mitochondria, but it really want 600, the cell will make 600 under the presence of hyperbaric oxygen, because it does that under hyperbaric oxygen.

It’s all about energy, turning those cells back on and getting the body—but it does that all over the body. It’s not just in the brain.

My practice has been focused on neuro rehabilitation, treating fetal alcohol syndrome, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury.

But hyperbaric oxygen affects all the organs. It can like regrow a diseased liver like you wouldn’t believe. . . .

Dr.McCullough described the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen that he had seen in patients himself.

Dr. Stoller recounted his experience with COVID and having SARS I 19 years ago before it was even recognized and how antivirals and raw garlic were what helped him recover.

Dr. McCullough pointed out that as an internist/cardiologist, he wasn’t involved in any meetings about vaccines.

Over-vaccinating

I never looked at vaccines as a whole critically. But when I look back on my own course, I’m so disappointed. After the fact, I got my vaccine card, and I talked to my mom. When I was a kid, I had mumps, me and my brother Tom had mumps.

I said, “Mom, if I had mumps, why did I get the three MMRs after I had the mumps? Why did I get three more mumps vaccines?”



She goes, “I don’t know. The doctor said you were supposed to.”

So what I learned through this whole thing is that over-vaccination has been going on for a long time. It’s not new. It’s not new. Even if somebody had mumps, nobody cared. Just take more mumps shots, even though it’s completely useless. You know little boys don’t get significant rubella, but give the boys rubella shots anyway because we’re going to give the girls rubella shots.

No grounds for hepatitis B at birth

And so I got this sick feeling that, wait a minute, this is overdone, and to be honest with you, when they rolled out hepatitis B on the first day of life, I didn’t even know about it. I did not even know about it as an adult medicine doctor. There were nog grand rounds, none of this.

And I figured this out. I said, wait a minute, these are healthy babies. There’s absolutely no clinical indication to do this.

Dr. Stoller: There are only about 200 women a year who give birth with active hepatitis B. But guess what?

We have drugs to treat hepatitis B. You don’t have to vaccinate millions of babies because 200 women have chronic hepatitis B.

But the pharmaceutical company can’t make a zillion dollars selling 200 vaccines a year, assuming they even work.

Because theoretically, those are the only babies who might need the vaccine.

Dr. Stoller’s vaccine injury

If you really want to go way back, and this is part of my motivation for going to medical school in the first place, was when I was four years old, I had a case of transverse myelitis where I completely lost motor function below my waist.

Now fortunately it was very transient. It only lasted an hour.

I went to medical school hoping that I could find out what happened to me.

And I asked everybody, every pediatric neurologist, what do you think happened to me?

No one, no one knew.

And it wasn’t until I was at dinner with one of my mom’s old friends who had had polio at UCLA as an adult. And I asked him what his prodrome was.

And I went, “Oh, my God, that’s exactly what happened to me.”

And I turned to my mom and I said, “Did I get the polio vaccine anywhere near that event?”

And she said, “Yeah, two weeks right, two weeks before.”

I went, “Oh my God! I was having a reaction.”

I was having either a Guillaine Barre or a transient myelitis from the polio vaccine.

The doctors discussed the polio vaccine and vaccines in general. Dr. McCullough concluded that the push for the COVID vaccine “has been the big reveal.”

Dr. McCullough: And now people are looking at this and saying, this thing doesn’t look good.

“Every vaccine. . . looks bad”

Every vaccine I look at critically back in history looks bad.

The whole history of vaccinology is a dirty, dark part of medicine.

No clinical trials on the tetanus vaccine

Dr. Stoller: You know the granddady of all vaccines, the tetanus vaccine?

There’s never been a clinical trial showing that this vaccine works.

The CDC just assumes, well, we assume it works because it’s so rare.

Yeah, but it’s rare amongst the people who don’t get vaccinated.

And if you go into medical literature, case after case, of people with adequate antibodies to tetanus taxoid who still come down with tetanus.

So that’s telling me, I don’t think this vaccine works.

Dr. McCullough: I think we’ve ultimately as we work through them, we’ll arrive at that same conclusion over and over again.

When he stopped for a commercial break, Dr. McCullough reminded viewers who Dr. Stoller is.

We’ve been talking to Ken, KP Stoller, former pediatrician trained at UCLA, was red pilled n vaccines and I tell you, he has gone full out, no holes barred, against this biopharmaceutical complex, he’s calling it,. He’s fearless, and I want to learn more about his writings and his book on the back half of the show. . . .

He’s been on my radar screen because some of the articles he’s written [have] been just absolutely taking down the false narrative, not only on vaccines, but his whole biopharmaceutical complex.

Dr. McCullough asked Dr. Stoller about his new book, Incurable Us.

Dr. Stoller: So originally, I wrote the book in 2015, and the original hardback got published in 2016, called Incurable Me.

And as you know, most books on medicine, they’re outdated in five years. And the funny thing was, nothing in this book was really that outdated.

I was predicting, a decade from now, everyone will recognize that Alzheimer’s disease is actually a brain infection driven by neurospiroketosis.

Well, it’s been 10 years. We are no closer to accepting that Alzheimer’s disease is a brain infection.

Why is the brain infected?

That’s another issue. Because we’re assaulted with toxins and everyone’s IgG4s are going up with all these vaccines.

We know about the IgG4s with the COVID vaccine, but my question is, are the other vaccines also increasing IgG4s? . . .

Dr. Stoller was asked to explain what IgG4s are.

So the IG subclass is like the biggest antibody part of our immune system and there’s different subclasses and you want one in three because those are the ones that are pro-inflammatory who will fight infections.

But there’s this other class called IgG4, and this actually down-regulates your immune system. It says, hey, we can’t get rid of this infection. We’re just going to learn to tolerate it.

But by tolerating it, you are turning off your immune system, so other things that are going on in your body, such as cancer cells, all that IgG4 is telling your immune system, HEY, LEAVE ‘EM ALONE. DON’T BOTHER ‘EM.

And so that’s where you see this explosion of turbo cancers because everyone’s because everyone’s giving themselves VAIDs, Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency to a greater or lesser degree.

And my concern is over the next five to 10 years, I think we’re going to be seeing a great deal of mortality because of this.

I don’t see how we’re not going to see it. I mean, this planet is a rough planet. There’s always something trying to eat us, and if we don’t have a robust immune system, we’re going to be in real trouble sooner or later. And I think that’s what we’re starting to see happen.

Dr. Stoller continued to talk about his book.

So, the second book is the paperback version with a nice foreword by Vera Shirav

I wrote a massive, massive new introduction. . . .

Dr. Stoller said he added a chapter on addictions and explained that most addictions can be cured.

But you’re never going to hear about it because it’s not going to make pharmaceutical companies any money. It’s the use of the old muscle relaxant, baclofen, which turns off the addiction center in the midforebrain. CBDs from hemp or cannabis, and the bioidentical hormone oxytocin. The combination of those three things together will, as long as you can titrate the baclofen up to a therapeutic amount for you, because it’s different for everybody.

The randomized controlled trial on cigarettes was successfully done with 20 milligrams of baclofen four times a day. That might not be enough for someone with severe alcoholism. They might have to go higher than that, but you have to slowly titrate your dose because if you take too much baclofen too soon, you get very sleepy.

But you acclimate to that, then you can increase your dose. So this protocol, that’s what the last chapter that I added in. . . .

Dr. McCullough asked Dr. Stoller to explain the title, Incurable Me.

Allopathic medicine doesn’t cure anyone

Dr. Stoller: It’s because the medical paradigm in Western society is allopathic medicine. Allopathic medicine means you are treating somebody with something that has nothing to do with them getting better.

That’s what the word means.

Dr. McCullough: It means we have no hope of getting people better.

“Economic collapse” coming

Dr. Stoller: Well, I mean, I think we’re all in for a big reset, and the project I’m working on now is what do we want medicine to look like after this economic collapse that’s coming that seems to be unavoidable?

If entitlement programs disappear—

If you compare, let’s say, what happened in the USSR, all the physicians, the medical care was free, but the physicians were employed by the state.

Well, the United States is a little different. The physicians aren’t employed by the state, but they’re employed by institutions that are dependent on federal largesse.

And if the economic crash is so bad that these hospitals can’t, except for me, you know, you have like a 70 percent loss of hospitals, well there go the physicians that work at them too.

So there are similarities between what happened in the USSR and what might happen here, and I’m trying to tease out, well, how do we avoid this mistake and how do we avoid that mistake?

And that’s the project I’m working on now, and I hope to get that article out in October.

But so I’m thinking ahead post collapse because I figured this collapse to coming fast.

Dr. McCullough: So it sounds like from your perspective, it’s a fait accompli now that we will have economic decline.

People have made that call and said, you know, we’ve been printing money for years now. This is blowing all this money on the pandemic response did not work, didn’t fundamentally provide new goods and services to the economy for growth.

Essentially, it was extractive and that we’re just going to have to reconcile this. Many of my co-author, John Leake, he’s right with you. He believes there’s an imminent economic collapse.

Is there any way out of this economic, is there any way to avoid it? Do you see any?

Dr. Stoller: I think we passed the event horizon. We’re never going to be able to pay down a thirty five trillion dollar debt.

This all started when Nixon took us off the gold standard, and they just started printing money hand over fist.

And I think one of the reasons why the current administration just spent so much money as if it was growing on trees was they know the economic collapse is coming too. They don’t care; they’re not going to have to clean up the mess . . .

Dr. McCullough agreed and said Trump wasn’t any better at the economy.

Dr. McCullough: You know we’re nearly up to 500 government agencies, a record in our history.

We got government people on Zoom. They’re not in Washington. I’ve been in Washington a bunch of times. Washington is empty since the Great Reset. They’re on Zoom collecting government salaries, essentially doing nothing.

There is useless agency after useless agency on the dole. Money has been poured out in ridiculous sums for countermeasures. Vaccines come to mind.

Recently, the federal government infused $176 million into Moderna to develop bird flu vaccines.

You say, wait, Moderna already has revenue. Their war chest is full. If they want to develop a bird flu vaccine, let them pay their own way. But no, now the government is just doing this.

Dr. Stoller: They have been milking bird flu for decades, and they thought they had a winner when the Zika virus came out, but the world quickly found out that it was limited to women who were getting injected with DPT vaccine while they were pregnant and while they were drinking larvacide-laced tap water.

So they had to shut that down fast because they didn’t want anyone looking at the DPT vaccine.

This is a vaccine with known negative efficacy. It increases the overall all-cause mortality tenfold. Why would we give this vaccine to anybody?

CDC/FDA “front groups for the pharmaceutical companies”

But it’s like the CDC and the FDA, they’re just front groups for the pharmaceutical companies.

You know, in a conversation I had with Robert Kennedy, I said, “Who do you complain to?”

And he goes, “There’s no one to complain to.”

I mean, literally, there’s no one to complain to anymore.

Dr. McCullough had this question for Dr. Stoller.

Absolutely no safety studies on vaccines

Dr. McCullough: If you were a young parent today and your baby was born. Your baby is healthy. There’s no family history of anything. What would you do on vaccines? Which ones would you accept? Which ones would you reject for the child?

Dr. Stoller: First of all, stay the heck away for pediatricians. If you’re giving birth at a hospital, not only do you need a birthing plan saying no hepatitis B vaccine, but somebody has to walk with the baby back to the nursery, because they have all these things lined up all ready to go and maybe not have read your birthing plan.

And there isn’t one gall darn vaccine that they’re currently giving that I would recommend. None of them have individually have had adequate safety studies done.

And there have been no studies done on combining them the way they combine them.

Dr. McCullough: None whatsoever. Just go natural. Some groups do that, like the Amish do that. They don’t accept any vaccines.

And what do you think about the data emerging about people completely going natural, without taking any vaccines?

Healthy immune systems

Dr. Stoller: Well, I mean, natural immunity is always the way to go, but it’s almost like the old ways of how do you keep your immune system healthy?

And you know our ancestors were all eating organic food without pesticides. Okay, that’s what we have to be doing.

We have to stay away from the middle of the supermarket and, head for the organic stuff and stay the heck away from the seed oils which are in almost everything.

It’s hard to shop for food these days. It’s a job, but if you don’t do it, you will pay the price eventually.

I used to show my patients, here’s a picture of someone when they’re 60, and here’s that same person when they’re 80. What the heck happened to them?

It was like some kind of energy vampire sucked the life force out of their body.

Well, you’re talking about the accumulation of toxins and heavy metals and parasites. None of these things are addressed in Western medicine. None of them.

Dr. McCullough agreed that if he were a young parent, he would also reject all vaccinations. He also asked about the vitamin K shot on the first day of life.

Dr. Stoller said that if vitamin K is important to the parent, they should use an oral vitamin K.

Toxic aluminum

Dr. Stoller: Why get an injection that has aluminum in it? We are creating neurotoxic levels of aluminum in kids who are under one year of age.

And you know that’s got to be affecting them on so many different levels.

But the human race survived a long time without getting vitamin K squirted in their mouth or injected.

Dr. McCullough recounted that when his children were born, there weren’t vaccines and vitamins immediately given to them.

Vaccinating pregnant women

Dr. McCullough: I think it was around 2010 that pregnant women started to be vaccinated with influenza and the DPT vaccines.

I started to think to myself, wait a minute, why is that? It’s almost as if, well, because we can do it, or because we want to do it or, we’d hear these ridiculous statistics. There are so many cases of neonatal tetanus.

And I looked into this. If women are delivering babies on dirt floors in the Congo, there can be neonatal tetanus.

But I think in the last century, there’s only been four US cases.

Dr. Stoller: If you’re worried about neonatal tetanus, you give them provodone iodine and you squirt it around the umbilical cord, and problem solved. . . .

Dr. McCullough: So I think there is a push now, thanks to efforts by you and so many others of parents re-evaluating this and going natural.

You live in a place in California where that’s pretty hard to do because once we get to school age, the kids are effectively forced into vaccination.

Dr. Stoller: The good news is the University of California has decided that it’s in their benefit, because the regents didn’t want to be deposed, to allow religious exemptions now at the University of California

So I’m going, geez, the worm is turning, and it might be not in the far too distant future that there’ll be a religious exemption again for primary school, but the system is going to collapse before then, so it not really going to happen.

Dr. McCullough noted that California is 1,200 miles away from Texas, where he lives, and they have medical, religious and philosophical exemptions in Texas.

Dr. McCullough: The vaccine policy, it must be political. It’s the only conclusion, right?

Dr. Stoller: I always thought California had one of the most captured state legislatures of any state in the Union, and basically they were just lobbyists for various special interests.

Politicizing medicine

Dr. McCullough: But it’s California, it’s New York, Connecticut, and other states you have this broad suite of exemptions.

And again, if the diseases are the same, it has to be political. So we should never have political motives behind medical things. Association of American Physician and Surgeons in 2020 they put out a position statement that said no vaccine should ever be mandated, ever. It should always be free choice. It should always be on risks and benefits. It’s just, they’re not mandatable.

We can’t mandate amoxicillin or ciprofloxacin or what have you. Medical procedures can’t be mandated, period.

Dr. Stoller: Well, they mandated fluoride, apparently. But that’s another topic.

Then Dr. McCullough asked Dr. Stoller about Robert Kennedy, Jr. now joining forces with the Trump team.

Dr. Stoller: Well, I’d like to see him become the head of HHS, but I don’t know if the Rhino Republicans would get him take that position, but I’m happy with him as Attorney General.

I did text him and I said, hey, if you become the head of HHS, make me the head of the CDC. I said, on day one, I’m going to suspend the vaccine program for lack of safety trials, and fire everyone in the infectious disease division at the same time.

Dr. McCullough brought up the report by Dr. Andrew Wakefield published in the Lancet and remained there for eight years. He said he had adults with autism and parents of autistic children that had the same GI problems that Wakefield wrote about.

“Absolute explosion in autism”

Dr. McCullough: When I was a kid in school, I can’t remember any autistic kids. In medical school it was lightly touched upon, if at all. And now we’re faced with this absolute explosion in autism. I mean this is a crisis, and the public health community will not look at the vaccines.

They’ve published, you know, there’s been fraud.

Dr. Stoller: They’ve looked, they’re not just, they’re not telling you what they know.

Andrew Wakefield

The doctors agreed that officials know that vaccines are causing autism. Dr. Stoller defended Dr. Wakefield’s original paper in the Lancet. He said that at a press conference, Dr. Wakefield suggested that parents go back to the single MMR vaccines.

Dr. Stoller: Well, Rupert Murdoch, for example, was heavily invested in Merck. This was about tying up the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into one vaccine they had a monopoly on, and they couldn’t have someone saying there’s something screwy with the MMR, break up into the old individual doses, which of course, disappeared immediately. So you couldn’t even get them.

That’s what got him in trouble was that press conference.

Dr. McCullough concluded by thanking Dr. Stoller and noting his courage and his persistence in this long battle to expose the truth about vaccines.

